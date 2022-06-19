Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $227.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.13.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

