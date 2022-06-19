Contrasting Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) & Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Solutions and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25 Limelight Networks 1 1 5 1 2.75

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 137.50%. Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Limelight Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.35 $54.49 million $0.21 19.05 Limelight Networks $217.63 million 0.00 -$54.76 million ($0.39) N/A

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76% Limelight Networks -22.60% -24.22% -10.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Advantage Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

