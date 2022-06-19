Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.76.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.53. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

