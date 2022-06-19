Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Core & Main stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

