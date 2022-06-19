Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

