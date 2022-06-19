Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

