Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $380.30 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

