Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.25 and a 200-day moving average of $523.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

