Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 638.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

