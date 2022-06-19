Credit Suisse Group Cuts Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €28.60

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €30.00 ($31.25) to €28.60 ($29.79) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZGPY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.46) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.23) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.52.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

