Credit Suisse Group Cuts Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €28.60

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €30.00 ($31.25) to €28.60 ($29.79) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZGPY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.46) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.23) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.52.
Salzgitter stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.