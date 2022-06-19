Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $60.98 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,520.72 or 0.99920876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033048 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

