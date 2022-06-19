Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Credits has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $87,827.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.