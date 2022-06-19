Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.