CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $163.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,458 shares of company stock worth $31,573,555. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,790,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

