Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Crown were worth $76,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $92.98. 1,095,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.28 and a 52-week high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

