CryptoZoon 1-Day Volume Tops $884,343.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $552,386.88 and $884,343.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.33 or 0.01935862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00123758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014238 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 742,258,002 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

