CryptoZoon (ZOON) One Day Volume Hits $660,891.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $568,894.43 and approximately $660,891.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.01518186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00111680 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012824 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 742,258,002 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.