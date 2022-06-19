CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $2,287,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CVS Health by 1,942.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 198,100 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.