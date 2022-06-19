CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

