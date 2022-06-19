Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and $702.77 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,750,336,479 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

