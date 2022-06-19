Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

