Dash (DASH) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Dash has a total market cap of $466.64 million and approximately $92.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $43.29 or 0.00219628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004693 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008750 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00403420 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,778,901 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.