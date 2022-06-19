DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.41 or 0.01807578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093478 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013279 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

