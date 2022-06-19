DeFiner (FIN) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

DeFiner (FIN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, DeFiner has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $30,128.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

