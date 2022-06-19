Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $402.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $402.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $349.33 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $324.34 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average of $418.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

