DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $7.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

DHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.35 on Friday. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.