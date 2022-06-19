Diversified Trust Co Has $4.57 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.