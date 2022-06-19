Diversified Trust Co Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

