Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

