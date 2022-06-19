Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $298.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.74. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

