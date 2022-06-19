Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,016 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated comprises about 2.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversified Trust Co owned 1.59% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $74,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

COKE opened at $496.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

