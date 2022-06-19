Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,505 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $172.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.