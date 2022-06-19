Diversified Trust Co Sells 761 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $140.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

