Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.13 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.89.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.77.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

