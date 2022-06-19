DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $89,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.9% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in NIKE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 45,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.34. 10,256,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,842. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

