DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.71. 2,769,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,573. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.28 and a 200-day moving average of $495.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.