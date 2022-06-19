DNB Asset Management AS Has $118.01 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,002 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 148,735 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Adobe worth $118,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $231,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,321 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.12.

ADBE traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,455,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,974. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

