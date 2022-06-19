DNB Asset Management AS Has $140.10 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,083 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $140,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $290.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,749. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

