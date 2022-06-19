DNB Asset Management AS Has $64.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,819 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 2.52% of Sanmina worth $64,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 1,740,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,102. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

