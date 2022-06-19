DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,568,199 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 2.33% of Arrow Electronics worth $185,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $36,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 1,260,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

