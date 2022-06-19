DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 18,157 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $46,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 457,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IFF traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,005. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

