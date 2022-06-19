DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,820,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,159. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

