DNB Asset Management AS Sells 297 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $582.26. 1,436,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $643.80 and a 200-day moving average of $752.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

