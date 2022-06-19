Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Raised by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $230.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day moving average is $222.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

