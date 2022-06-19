Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $425.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.