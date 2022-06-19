DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.