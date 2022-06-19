DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Argus upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.