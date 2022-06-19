Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Duke Realty worth $63,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

