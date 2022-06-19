Ebro Foods, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of EBRPY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Ebro Foods has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ebro Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company produces and sells various rice varieties; ancient grains, such as quinoa, chia, and bulgur; organic food products; and vegetable protein products under various brands.

