Eden Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $539,064.54 and $3.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,377.10 or 1.00045147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00123006 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.